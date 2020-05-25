Two injured in leopard attack in Budgam

Budgam: Two persons were injured after they were attacked by a Leopard in Goripora Beerwah area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday morning.

An official said that a leopard appeared in an orchard and attacked two persons who were spraying pesticides on apple trees.

The injured persons were identified as Mohammad Ayoob Parray and Mohammad Shafi Bhat.

“Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in Beerwah for treatment,” he said.

When contacted wildlife officer, Hokarsar Zone, Suhail Ahmad Qazi said that they were ascertaining the facts. KNO

