SMC deputes four teams at Srinagar Airport for sanitisation,sterilization

25 May : Srinagar Municipal Corporation deputed four teams at Srinagar airport for sanitisation of SRTC and sterilisation of SRTC vehicles.

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azeem Mattu , along with Commissioner SMC Mr Gazanfar Ali and other Officers today Visited Srinagar Airport and appreciated the steps being taken to ensure impeccable screening and processing of inbound travellers as the first domestic flights were made operational after suspending all the flights due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mayor appreciated the arrangements being made by the Government that has constituted team headed by Principal Secretary to Housing and Urban development department Mr Deeraj Gupta,Divisional Commissioner Srinagar ,Mr P.K Pole , Secretary Tourisim Zubair Ahmed at Sheikhul Alam (RA) international airport.

Various officers from District Budgam and District Srinagar were also present on the occassion.

Mr Mattu intereacted with the screening/ Facilitation teams from different departmentsfor different processes to take place and regarding testing of passengers with health department.

He has directed SMC to take every possible step and adopt all measures to ensure quality sanitisation and protocols at the Airport where flights shall start expecting now..

SMC in this regard have constituted four teams for sanitation, Sterilisation and smooth functioning of decontamination tunnels said Commissioner SMC.

Mr Ali said that Team A comprising of eight officials assigned with the task of sterilisation shall ensure sterilisation of each and every place and the baggage carried by the passengers on Airport, where as team B comprising of six officials have been assigned task of sanitation and for that purpose 20 waste bins have been provided for collection of waste from Srinagar Airport which shall be disposed of as per the protocol of solid waste management rules.

Similarly task of smooth functioning of decontamination tunnel installed by SMC has been given to team C headed by five officials..

They shall make sure that each passenger while leaving from Srinagar shall pass through decontamination tunnel to ensure thier hygiene and saftey

Director Airport Authority in this regard has requested SMC for installation of one more decontamination tunnel that SMC shall shortly be installing said Commissioner SMC Mr Gazanfar Ali.

Lastly team D shall sterilise all SRTC vehicles at TRC and will report activities of sterilisation

of the buses to Nodal officer Airport Mr Shahid Asraar.

