RDA condemns assault against doctor

Srinagar: The Resident Doctors Association at Government Medical College Srinagar and associated hospitals has condemned the alleged thrashing of a senior cardiologist by a J&K police officer.

In a statement issued Monday, RDA spokeperson termed the incident as unfortunate at a time when the whole medical fraternity was working tirelessly and risking their lives in battling the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said that such incidents “downstage the morale of whole fraternity, which in these testing times is working selflessly in the service of humanity”.

He also hailed Principal GMC and associated hospitals for taking prompt action and right away taking up the matter with concerned authorities.

The RDA urged the authorities to investigate the matter and ensure hassle free movement of the doctors amid the prevailing pandemic.