Lawyer dies of Covid-19, J&K toll rises to 22

Srinagar, May 25 : The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in J&K has gone up to 22 after a sexagenarian lawyer died at a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

Dr Ravinder Ratanpal, Medical Superintendent ASCOMS Sidhra, told GNS that the samples of the 63-year-old lawyer, a resident of Trikuta Nagar, returned positive after his death at the hospital.

“Samples had gone few days ago. The report returned positive late last night,” Dr Ratanpuri said, adding, “He had comobidites and died yesterday.”

He said that the body is being handed over to the family after completion of all formalities under Covid-19.

With the fatality, the death toll due to the virus has gone upto 3 in Jammu division and overall 22 in J&K. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—6 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with four deaths each while Budgam, Jammu and Kulgam have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur. (GNS)