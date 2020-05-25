Kulgam Encounter: Two Militants Killed

Two militants were killed in an encounter that started between government forces and militants at Damhal Hanjipora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning.

An official told KNO, that two militants were killed in exchange of fire while as search operation is under way in the area.

Earlier, an official said that cordon and search operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 34 RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area in wee hours of Monday.

He said that as militants got trapped, forces asked them to surrender however they opened fire, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile Mobile Internet has been also suspended in Shopian for precautionary measures (KNO)

