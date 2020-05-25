Govt deploys officers to assist Coronavirus mitigation efforts

SRINAGAR: The government in an effort to ensure effective COVID-19 mitigation measures, has deployed Deputy Secretary, Power Development Department, Malik Waseem Ahmad, Deputy Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Suhail-ul-Islam, Deputy Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Sartaj Hussain Madni and Under Secretary, Home Department, Abdul Rashid Raina with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for assisting in Corona virus mitigation efforts, in addition to their own duties.

Meanwhile, the government has also deployed Deputy Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Aadil Fareed, Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (East), Javed Naseem Masoodi, Deputy Secretary Horticulture Department, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Shah and Deputy Secretary in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Khursheed Ahmad with Nodal Officer, Srinagar Airport (Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department) for assisting in Corona virus mitigation efforts, in addition to their own duties.

