GMC, GDC MFA condemn police action against doctors

Srinagar: Medical Faculty Association (MFA) Government Medical College Srinagar and Government Dental College Srinagar condemned the incidents of “abusive behavior” of police personnel towards doctors.

“Despite National and UT advisory to the police personnel to ensure smooth and unhindered movement of medical professionals during the lockdown period, such unfortunate incidents are disturbing and intolerable to the entire medical fraternity,” it said in a statement.

The MFA has already brought the matter to the notice of Principal GMC Srinagar and conveyed its displeasure. “We have requested her to take up the issue with the higher authorities urgently. Follow up action in the matter shall be chalked out after due deliberations in the executive body of MFA,” it added.

