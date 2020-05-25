CID officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

Srinagar: An officer of Crime Investigation Department (CID) died due to cardiac arrest in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday morning.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that an officer identified as Sub-Inspector CID Wing Ganderbal, Mohammad Ramzan Rather, son of Ghulam Muhammad Rather of Rawathpora suffered heart attack last night at his home.

He was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar where he was died in this morning.

Hospital officials said that the officer apparently died due to the cardiac arrest, adding that the officer as per his family members was a chronic heart patient since past many years.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family members—(KNO)

