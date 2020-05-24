With recovery rate of 6%, Kulgam district has highest active cases of Covid-19

Anantnag: With very few recoveries, Kulgam district in south Kashmir has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The neighbouring Anantnag district tops the list of highest total positive cases.

Kulgam district has a recovery rate of only 6 percent, compared to the 40 percent in Anantnag district. The recovery rate is even higher in districts like Shopian and Srinagar.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in Kulgam district is 193, of whom one has died and 12 others have recovered.

The active cases in Kulgam district as of now are 180, which is the highest among Jammu and Kashmir districts.

“Anantnag district has a total of 266 Covid-19 cases detected, which is the highest among J&K districts. However, 109 patients have recovered, which leaves active cases at 153,” a senior official in Kulgam district administration told Kashmir Reader.

He did not comment on the reasons behind the slow recovery rate in Kulgam district. “I am not a medical expert, so I think it will be unwise to comment on this issue,” he said.

Kashmir Reader tried to talk to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak, who ignored repeated phone calls made to him.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Showkat Ahmad attributed slow recoveries to late detections in the district.

“We witnessed most of the cases after April 28, when migrant labourers and others from outside reached the district. The time frame has to be kept into consideration as far as recoveries are concerned,” the DC said.

That, however, has been true for both Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Both the south Kashmir districts were quite late to register any positive cases while Srinagar in central Kashmir, Shopian in the south, and Bandipora and Baramulla in north Kashmir witnessed steady increase in number of cases.

Since Covid-19 cases began to be detected in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam, they have emerged as the new hotspots in the region.

The curve in Anantnag district was showing considerable dip by mid-May. Kashmir Reader did a story on May 12 reporting how the curve was flattening.

“That changed with a sudden spike of cases at the district police lines (DPL). So far, there have been 80 positive cases at the DPL, all reported after mid-May, which has taken the overall tally of Anantnag district to the top,” a senior official in Anantnag district administration said.

The same has happened with Kulgam district where apart from more than 50 people who came from outside, 21 policemen were tested positive for the virus at the district’s police lines.

