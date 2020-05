JK Govt facilitates 13120 migrant workers aboard on special trains

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government has so far sent back 13120 outbound migrant workers stranded in different parts of JK aboard several special trains from Katra till May 23 including about 2206 migrant workers who left Katra aboard a special train to Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh today.

As per the Nodal Officer J&K, several Shramik special trains departed to MP/Chattisgarh since May 19 from Katra Railway Station.

