52 test positive in J&K, tally rises 1621

Srinagar, May 24 Jammu and Kashmir reported 52 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in J&K to 1621.

Official sources told GNS that 30 cases were reported from Kashmir while 22 from Jammu. 26 cases were reported from Kulgam, seven from Samba, six from Jammu, four from Kathua, three from Rajouri and two from Udhampur while one each was reported from Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian and Kupwara.

With these fresh cases, Anantnag now has 273 COVID-19 patients, highest in all districts, followed by Kulgam (224), Srinagar (179), Kupwara (164), Bandipora (139), Baramulla (137), Shopian (128), Jammu (78), Budgam (64), Kathua (45), Udhampur (35), Ramban (44), Ganderbal (27), Pulwama (25), Samba (27), Rajouri (13), Kishtwar (8), Poonch (6), Reasi 4 and Doda (1).

Government said till date 130433 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 31816 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 71 in Hospital Quarantine, 791 in hospital isolation and 28600 home surveillance. Besides, 71295 persons have completed their surveillance period. GNS

