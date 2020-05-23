Grenade hurled at govt forces in Pulwama

Pulwama: Militants on Friday made an abortive bid to target a joint police and CRPF post by hurling grenade at Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, officials said.

Official sources told GNS that the militants hurled a grenade at a joint police and CRPF post outside higher secondary school Kakpora Pulwama. The device missed the target and exploded nearby, without causing any damage to life or property, they said.

A senior police officer confirmed the grenade explosion and said that no damage was done. He said that the area was immediately cordon off. The attack comes a day after a policeman was killed and another was injured when militants attacked a joint naka of CRPF and police near Princhoo area of the south Kashmir.

