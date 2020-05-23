Authorities impose complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, authorities in Srinagar on Saturday imposed a complete lockdown till May 31 in the district amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown.

The lockdown has been ordered by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Srinagar District Administration wrote on Twitter.

While essential services will be allowed to operate as per existing norms, all other commercial activities will be prohibited in the district, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print