One-year-old boy among 33 test Covid positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: A one-year-old boy has been recorded positive among 33 fresh coronavirus cases in Kashmir on Friday.

With fresh cases, the total tally of Covid patients in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 1,482.

Sixteen among the new Coronavirus patients were detected positive at SKIMS Bemina, ten at SKIMS Soura while seven others reported at Chest Diseases Hospital on Friday, officials said.

They said two of the new Covid-19 patients are minors including an infant from Shopian district who was found Covid-19 positive at the virology lab of SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina.

Sixteen fresh cases detected at SKIMS Bemina are from south Kashmir’s Shopian district including one-year-old baby boy, said Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said seven samples were detected positive for the virus since Thursday evening out of 756 samples tested.

Two patients belong to Anantnag district, two from Pinglina Pulwama and one each from Bandipora, Kulgam and Kargil, he said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 10 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 2,088 samples analysed today.

Of 10 new cases detected today at SKIMS Soura, four are from Baramulla district, two each from Shopian and Kupwara, and one each from Srinagar and Budgam districts, he said.

