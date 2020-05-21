Three youth whose photos with weapons went viral arrested in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three youths who had purportedly posted photographs on social media holding guns and announced that they had joined militant ranks.

The trio was arrested from Gujarpatti Ganbugh area in Sogam Lolab in this north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

SSP Kupwara Shri Ram Ambarkar told GNS that on basis of specific information, a joint team of Police and army’s 28 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Gujarpatti Ganbugh, a forest area.

During searches, he said, there was a brief exchange of firing but all the three persons were caught alive along with as many weapons. The arrested are residents of Shalgund, Lalpora, of Kupwara.

On Wednesday last night, the pictures showing the trio holding weapons had gone viral on social media.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print