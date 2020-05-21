Srinagar woman who died at CD Hospital tests Covid positive

Srinagar: A 80-year-old woman from Usmania Colony, Bemina who died at CD Hospital late Wednesday evening was found Covid-19 positive posthumously, officials said on Thursday.

They said the elderly woman was admitted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar with bilateral pneumonia and hypertension on Tuesday (May 19) and was kept in Isolation Ward.

“She breathed her last on May 20 evening and was kept in GMC Srinagar mortuary. Her COVID test report came today as positive,” said Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar.

