Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Pulwama: A policeman was killed and another injured after militants attacked a joint police and CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

A police officer told GNS that the militants fired indiscriminately at the joint naka near Prichoo area of Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two policemen who were been removed to sub district hospital.

One of them was declared brought dead while other was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment. Sources said that the joint team also fired back.

Dr Jameel Ahmad Medical Superintendent confirmed that one personnel was declared brought dead on arrival while other injured critically, has been shifted to SMHS hospital. The slain cop has been identified as Anoop Singh of IRP 10th battalion while injured has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the police, CRPF and army have cordoned off the entire area and launched searches to track the attackers.

Inspector General of police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the policeman.

He said that the area has been cordoned off and further investigations launched.

