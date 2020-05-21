Budgam woman dies of Covid at CD Hospital, tally climbs to 19

Srinagar: Days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a 70-year-old woman from Budgam district died at a hospital here on Thursday, taking the overall toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 19.

A resident of Parisabad Budgam, the woman died at CD hospital, one of the facilities exclusively meant for the management of the Covid-91 patients.

“She was initially admitted to SMHS Hospital on May 15 and tested positive for COVID. She was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar on May 18 with restrictive lung disease and COVID pneumonia,” Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College, Srinagar told GNS. “She died around noon in ICU of CD Hospital after sudden cardiac arrest,” he added.

With her death, the toll due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 19. This includes 17 from Kashmir and 2 from Jammu division.

With today’s death, Budgam now has two Covid victims so far.

The Srinagar district has reported five deaths, highest in any district followed by Baramulla 4, Anantnag 4, Budagm 2 while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Jammu. (GNS)

