LG takes stock of facilities at quarantine centers at Udhampur Railway station

UDHAMPUR: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu along with First Lady Dr. Smita Murmu, Tuesday visited Railway Station Udhampur and took stock of the facilities being provided to the people who were stranded outside and are being brought back through special trains.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to the Government Industries and Commerce Department, who is also the Nodal Officer for management of return of stranded people at Udhampur, briefed the Lt Governor about various facilities being provided to the returnees and procedures involved in the process. He informed the Lt Governor that around 60,000 returnees in 60 special trains at an average of 1000 passengers per train are expected to be received.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, gave a detailed power point presentation about the process involved in reception and dispatch of passengers to their home districts. The DC informed that the stranded passengers de-board the train and make online registration on the platform on transit management information system. It was further informed that Nodal Officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure the efficient working on ground.

Murmu observed that there should be strict implementation of all SoPs in this regard and stressed on ensuring the protocols to be followed during the process of bringing the stranded people of J&K back to the UT and also while handling the passengers. He emphasized on thermal scanning of these passengers, to identify the potential COVID-19 positive cases.

He underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits with given protocol and also directed for ensuring availability of provision of sufficient quantity of food for the returnees, besides provision of fans/cooling facility in the holding area.

He directed the Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Bhupinder Kumar to expedite the process of procurement of more PPE kits and provide sufficient number thereof to District Administration Udhampur. ‘Ensure greater coordination at all levels so that all the arrangements and logistics work smoothly’, he added.

He also enquired about the sample collection process in the district and stressed on maintenance of social distancing to prevent the spread of corona virus. He also visited the platform area and interacted with staff deployed there for reception of passengers.

Later, LG visited the holding area, food counter; transport area etc where he took the stock of the arrangements being made for the returnees. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the returnees and appreciated the efforts made by the District Administration for facilitation of the passengers.

