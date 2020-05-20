Law students at KU asked to complete online submission of exam forms

Srinagar: Controller of Examinations at Kashmir University on Wednesday informed the LLM 2nd semester students of 2018 batch having already opted their Core/DCE/OE/GE courses through at the varsity’s main and satellite campuses that the online submission and downloading of their semester-end examination forms shall remain available on the University Web site egov.uok.edu.in/econduct from May 20-31.

An official notification said that the backlog candidates of LL.M 2nd semester (CBCS) Batches 2015-2017 can download their examination forms subject to the condition that they have attended the respective class work and passed internal assessments.

The students whose forms are generated as verified shall complete the payment of fee online via debit/credit card/Rupay card/UPI free of charges, it said.

Students whose forms are generated as not verified have been asked to contact examhelpline @ uok.edu.in with relevant details.

The university has advised the students to retain the hard copies of examination forms for submission at the respective departments as and when the University shall re-open for the students.

In no case student shall approach the University for this purposes until the lockdown is over, it said.

