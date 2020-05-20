JK Yateem Foundation distributes ration kits among 115 needy families in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation’s Bandipora chapter in collaboration with Bandipora Baitulmaal on Monday distributed ration kits among 115 needy families of Hajin,Aloosa and Bandipora tehsils of the north Kashmir district.

A JKYF spokesperson said that 70 ration kits were distributed among as many deserving and needy families who have been hit by the continuous lockdown due to Covid-19 in Binlipora and Poshwari villages of Tehsil Aloosa of district Bandipora.

The families have presently no source of income and they have been affected most by the ongoing lockdown.

The foundation also distributed ration kits among 30 needy families of Putushai village of Bandipora, the spokesperson said.

The distribution process in these twin tehsils was monitored by the patron of the Markazi Baitulmaal Bandipora, Moulana Khursheed Anwar Nadvi.

In Tehsil Hajin JKYF distributed food kits among 15 needy families, added the spokesperson.

He said the JKYF was working in close coordination with many local Baitulmaals to strengthen its social service activities in these difficult times.

The spokesman also appealed the general public to donate generously for the organization find it difficult to reach out the increasing number of destitute for prolonged lockdown .

District contact person M Anwar Malik expressed his gratitude to volunteers ,young professionals and donors for their contributions .

