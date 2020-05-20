J&K Govt arranges return of 125 stranded students from Delhi in AC buses

JAMMU: On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Mr G C Murmu and Advisor to LG, Baseer Khan, the government today arranged free transportation of 125 stranded students, including visually impaired and physically challenged from New Delhi back to Jammu and Kashmir.

For the purpose, the government had arranged five AC buses to ensure the return of the stranded students after observing all necessary preventive protocols.

The passage of stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents from various parts of the country, in the wake of lockdown due to spread of global pandemic of corona virus, is high on the agenda of the administration and so far a large number of stranded people have been ferried by various modes of transport including railways. In addition, after the intervention of the Lt Governor, the Centre has also arranged airlifting of students from Bangladesh and Pakistan besides pilgrims from Iran. More such initiatives are underway to facilitate the movement of the stranded people to their home destinations.

In the process of movement of stranded people, the necessary guidelines laid by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are strictly been adhered to by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

