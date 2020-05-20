100 samples from shopkeepers in Pampore sent for COVID-19 testing

PAMPORE: Sub district hospital Pampore on Tuesday collected samples of around 100 service providers of different essential services for COVID -19 testing.

The samples were from shopkeepers and other service providers from two red zones areas of Pampore health block.

Medical Officer SDH Pampore, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat told Kashmir Reader that samples for COVID -19 tests were collected from service providers of Namlabal and Kakapora. The service providers have maximum exposure as deal with public from different areas so it becomes essential check them for COVID-19 to prevent them to be carriers of this infection, he said, adding that in future they will continue this exercise to stop the disease from spreading in the community.

The shopkeepers told Kashmir Reader that they were informed a day ago by authorities through Asha workers to come to SDH on Tuesday. They appreciated health authorities for taking such measures for their safety.

