Two Hizb militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit have been killed in the gunfight with government forces in old Srinagar’s Nawakadal, police said.

The encounter started around predawn on Tuesday at Kanemazar area of Nawakadal.

J&K Police said on twitter that two militants belonging to the HM had been killed in the encounter.

Two weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the killed duo’s possession, police said.

A cop and a CRPF man were reportedly injured in the encounter.

