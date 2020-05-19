Offer Jumat-ul-vida, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home: MMU

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir on Monday urged people to suspend congregational prayers on upcoming Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-vida and Eid-ul-Fitr in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The MMU which has members from religious bodies including grant Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Muslim Waqf Board , Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Anjuman Shariah Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihadul Muslimeen, Tableegul Islam and other religious organisations, felicitated the Muslim world in general and the Muslims in Jammu Kashmir in particular on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The MMU expressed hope that life will return to normal at the earliest.

It reiterated its appeal to the Muslims of Jammu Kashmir that in view of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, precautionary measures need to be adhered to.

“As a consequence religious gatherings on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr, will remain suspended,” it said.

The MMU also appealed to people to extend all possible help and assistance to each other, especially to the needy, destitute and daily earners in these extremely hard times and also assist religious and welfare organisations in reaching out to the needy.

It said that the Sadqa-e-Fitr amount, which has been fixed at minimum Rs 55 per person must reach the needy by Eid so that they are also able to celebrate the occasion.

The amalgam said that those who were not able to fast during Ramadhan due to health concerns must offer Fidya of Rs 50 per day per person in the way of Allah.

