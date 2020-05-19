J&K Covid tally crosses 1300 as 28 more test positive 

Co

Srinagar: A 55-year-old man, who was suffering from bile duct cancer and had recently tested positive for Covid-19, died at SKIMS Soura on Tuesday taking the death tally due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 17, officials said.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan said the man breathed his last on Tuesday morning at an isolation ward of the institute.

“He was a resident of Rafiabad village of Baramulla. He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 16,” Jan told Kashmir Reader.

“The patient was earlier admitted to Super speciality hospital, Shireen Bagh and shifted to SKIMS for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma, a kind of bile duct cancer. Doctors suspected him of having Covid-19 so they took his samples which returned as positive,” he said.

With this, the number of Covid-19 fatalities in J&K has risen to 17. Kashmir reported five COVID-related deaths in the last two days including three on Monday alone.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 28 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and the aggregate soared to 1317, health officials said.

Of these cases, test reports of 12 people who were found to be COVID-19 positive came from Chest Diseases Hospital while nine people had tested positive at SKIMS lab.

Those testing positive included three expecting mothers including one from Kangan village in Ganderbal and two from Sanglar and Kuthar villages of Anantnag district respectively. They were tested positive at CD Hospital out of 1,006 samples tested since Monday evening.

As per SKIMS officials, the hospital tested 1,437 samples since Monday evening of which nine tested positive.

“Six of them belong to Kulgam district while one each from Pulwama, Anantnag and Rajouri districts” said Dr Jan.

He said the patient from Anantnag and Rajouri had a travel history to Gurgaon and Delhi respectively.

“Others who belong to Karwa and Chattabal villages of Kupwara districts are contacts of already positive patients,” he said.

Anantnag witnessed highest number of cases 12 followed by seven in Kulgam, two each in Baramulla, Udhampur and Kathua and one each in Ganderbal, Pulwama, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.

