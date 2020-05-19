Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai alongside aide killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Junaid Sehrai, son of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai is among the two Hizbil Mujahideen militants killed in the gunfight with government forces in old Srinagar’s Nawakadal on Tuesday, police said.

The encounter started around 2:30 am on Tuesday in the interiors of Nawakadal at Kanemazar.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh confirmed about Junaid’s killing. He identified the second militant killed in the encounter as Tariq Ahmad from Pulwama.

Earlier, Police had confirmed on twitter that two militants belonging to the HM had been killed in the encounter.

Two weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the killed duo’s possession, it said.

A policeman and a CRPF soldier were reportedly injured in the encounter.

Junaid, an MBA from Kashmir University, had joined militancy in March 2018.

