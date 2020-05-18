Kashmir records three Covid deaths in a day 

Srinagar: Kashmir reported three deaths due to coronavirus on Monday taking the tally of Covid-19 victims in Jammu and Kashmir to 16. The day also saw 106 new positive cases in the region including five doctors and 55 policemen from District Police Lines, Anantnag.

The three people who died today at CD Hospital include 75-year-old of Hillar village in Anantnag district. He was admitted to SMHS Hospital after he suffered a stroke last week. The second deceased include a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam. She died of Subdural Haemorrhage (SDH) and the third victim was identified as a 75-year-old woman from Kokernag who was suffering from extensive thyroid cancer.

All three deceased persons were earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital for different ailments and later shifted to CD Hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“Kulgam woman was tested positive for Covid-19 today morning. She was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar where immediately after admission she had a cardiac arrest and instantly died,” said Dr Khan.

With the fresh positive cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,289 including 609 recoveries so far. The highest number (59) of the new coronavirus cases were today from Anantnag followed by Srinagar and Kulgam with 12 cases each.

Dr M Saleem Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar said Chest Diseases Hospital reported 83 new cases and three deaths on Friday.

He said, five doctors and 55 policemen from District Police Anantnag (DPL) Anantnag were also among the new Covid-19 patients detected at CD Hospital since Sunday evening .

“Out of 113 samples received from DPL, 55 came positive for the new virus today,” he said.

According to police sources, police in Anantnag is undertaking aggressive testing for identifying Covid-19 cases and samples of more than 300 cops have been taken so far for testing.

Five doctors including a dentist also tested positive for Covid-19 at CD Hospital, said the nodal officer.

He said three doctors were posted at the ENT Department of SMHS Hospital and one each from Government Dental College, Srinagar and SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina.

“Two of the five doctors testing positive for the disease- the dentist and another doctor at ENT section of SMHS Hospital had treated the deceased woman from Habba Kadal who on Sunday became the 13th victim of the novel virus,” Dr Khan said.

The reports of the duo came positive late last evening, he said adding that doctors are completely alright with no COVID-19 symptoms so far.

“They have been admitted to the isolation facility at CD Hospital as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Other who tested positive at CD Hospital include 8 patients from SMHS Hospital, one patient from LD Hospital besides two travellers from Srinagar, two Jammu residents and one resident each from Ganderbal, Kulgam, Handwara, Pulwama, Doda, Banihal, Kishtwar and Kathua.

Meanwhile, five cases were also reported at SKIMS Soura among 1,498 samples tested since Sunday evening .

“Of five new cases detected at SKIMS three are from Handwara including a 21-year-old woman who has travel history to Haryana and one each from Shopian and Srinagar,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the Medical Superintendent.

