Government forces thrash ambulance driver in Pulwama, probe ordered 

Shopian: An ambulance driver of Shopian district was allegedly beaten by government forces at Pulwama late on Sunday night.

The driver identified as Tariq Ahmed driving an ambulance bearing registration number JK- 22- 8441 was beaten around Lyceum school in Pulwama, officials in Shopian said.

“On recieving the distressed calls from driver, block medical officer Shopian and medical superintendent Shopian visited the spot and took the injured driver to hospital while leaving the ambulance at the spot where the driver was beaten,” a top district official said.

Tariq Ahmad, the ambulance driver told Kashmir Reader that he was sent to Pulwama to bring a patient to Shopian. But on the way, he said, he was stopped by government forces at a check-post at Lyceum school.

“When I told them that I have to bring a patient to Shopian, they replied take another route since according to them the road was closed for vehicular movement. But at the same time, they let a private vehicle to pass,” he said.

According to Ahmad, he asked a policeman why he allowed the private vehicle but not an ambulance.

“He took out a stick and asked who I am and beat me. I recorded the whole scene and handed it to Dysp as they blamed me of threatening the policeman. I also also shared the recording with Deputy commissioner of Shopian,” he added.

Medical superintendent district hospital Shopian, Dr Muhammad Ismail admitted that their ambulance driver was beaten by forces last night.

He told Kashmir Reader that he reached the spot where the driver was beaten and shifted him to hospital.

“We have taken up this matter with higher authorities and demanded strict action against those involved in assaulting our driver,” he said.

According to Dr Ismail, the issue enraged colleagues of the driver but he requested them to not to go on strike because of prevailing health crisis.

Dr Ismail added that the ambulance is still lying at the spot where the driver was beaten as the driver was not able to drive the vehicle after being ruthlessly beaten.

Deputy commissioner Choudhary Mohammad Yasin told Kashmir Reader that an inquiry has been started by his counterpart Deputy Commissioner Pulwama into the incident.

Senior superintendent of police Pulwama, Asish Kumar Mishra didn’t respond to repeated calls and text messages.