5 doctors test Covid positive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five doctors including a dentist tested positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in J&K has thus soared to 1188.

Of them, three are from ENT Department of SMHS Hospital and one each from Government Dental College, Srinagar and SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina.

They tested positive for the new virus at CD Hospital, officials said.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that two of the five doctors testing positive for the disease- the dentist and another doctor at ENT section of SMHS Hospital had treated the deceased woman from Habba Kadal who on Sunday became the 13th victim of the novel virus.

The reports of the duo came positive late last evening, Dr Khan said.

Officials said the doctors, who have been shifted to the isolation facility at CD Hospital, are completely alright with no COVID-19 symptoms so far.

