Anantanag: Nineteen cops of Armed Police tested positive for COVID-19 in Anantnag district.

Official sources told KNO that the cops have tested positive for coronavirus in Anantnag district. “Out of 113 samples, 19 came positive,” they said, adding that all of them belong to 11th battalion of Armed Police.

According to them, Anantnag police is undertaking aggressive testing for identifying COVID-19 cases. “Samples of more than 300 cops have been taken so far for testing,” they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print