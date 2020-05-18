14th COVID-19 related death in J&K as Anantnag man dies at CD Hospital

Srinagar: A 75 year old man of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died due to Covid-19 at CD Hospital, officials said.

They said the deceased was earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital after he suffered stroke attack at home in Hillar village of Anantnag district. His samples were tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital after which he was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar where he breathed his last on Monday morning.

“His two latest reports also came positive for COVID. The patient died today morning at CD Hospital Srinagar, after his condition deteriorated,” said Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar.

