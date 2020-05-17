TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide

Mumbai, May 17 TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like “Aadat Se Majboor” and “Kuldeepak”, committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances amid lockdown, family friend-producer Manjit Singh Rajput said.

Grewal, who was originally from Punjab, hanged himself on Friday night at his Kharghar residence here where he lived with his wife. He was 32.

Rajput, who had known Grewal for nearly seven years, said the actor was facing “financial crisis” and wasn’t able to earn due to the lockdown.

“He was going through a major financial issue and he was also in depression. The added pressure of not being able to repay loans amid this (no work phase) got to him. His wife is completely shocked and devastated,” Rajput told PTI.

The producer said last rites of the actor were performed on Saturday.

Grewal was working on projects like a webseries and some commercials, which were put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

