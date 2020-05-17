Soldier, militant killed in ongoing Doda gunfight

Srinagar: An army soldier and a militant were killed in an ongoing encounter in Doda district of Jammu on Sunday.

The encounter started at Gundna area of Doda this morning after forces cordoned the area late last night following inputs about the presence of militants.

An army soldier, who was critically injured in the initial firing from the holed up militants, succumbed on way to hospital.

The J&K Police confirmed on Twitter that a militant had been killed and the encounter is underway.

Army spokesperson in Jammu Colonel Anand confirmed to a local news news agency that a soldier was also killed in the ongoing encounter.

