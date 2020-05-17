Kashmir cherry’s main markets – Mumbai, Ahmedabad – both shut

SRINAGAR: The horticultural year has begun with a challenge in Kashmir Valley as its first fruit of the season – cherry – is ready and packed but its two main buyers are missing.

According to Bashir Ahmad, president of the Parimpora mandi in Srinagar, the cherry’s two main markets in Indian states – Mumbai and Ahmedabad – are both shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown. These two markets remain the leading buyers of the fruit for many years, he said.

“In their absence, selling cherry would not make money, because we have to sell in other markets which do not offer good prices,” he said.

“Cherry being a perishable fruit, which lives for a maximum of seven days, it remains a challenge for us to sell it,” he added.

Kashmir sells about 1500 metric tons of cherry every year. It adds Rs 60 crore to the economy, said Iman Din, Director of Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department Kashmir.

Bashir told Kashmir Reader that this year surplus production of the fruit happened due to climatic reasons, but the low market demand is making everyone worried. “These days they are feeding the local markets with the fruit, but the challenge will turn enormous from next week when the markets will be flooded by the fruit,” Bashir said.

Iman Din said that the government has facilitated the trade of the fruit by making transportation and packaging available this year to growers. The farmer from their homes, through the Kisan Rath mobile application, can book transport for their fruit, he said.

“The challenge is that of rates, which are fluctuating this year due to less demand. We have sent proposals to Government of India and asked them to take some steps for saving farmers. We are hopeful of the best,” Iman Din said.

He said the government is also exploring options of introducing market intervention scheme in case the demand for the fruit remains low.

“We have to see how the markets respond. We will facilitate the transportation of the fruit to markets it has not reached so far,” Din said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print