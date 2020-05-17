Famished street dogs become vicious in Shopian

Shopian: The coronavirus lockdown is driving stray dogs to fury, as street food and leftovers of meat have vanished in all towns and villages. In Shopian, almost 60 persons have been treated for dog bites at the district hospital in the past 30 days.

A one-year-old girl was recently seriously injured when a suspected rabid dog attacked her outside her home in Trapadpora village of Shopian.

According to family members, the injured infant was taken to district hospital Shopian but due to the serious injuries she was referred to SMHS for advanced treatment.

A paramedic at the hospital said that many children have been injured by dogs in the past month. He said that the children are more vulnerable as they cannot defend themselves.

Doctors believe that not all bites are from rabid dogs. They said that the existing lockdown has restricted the access of food to dogs, which is the reason why they are attacking humans.

According to veterinarians, many cases of dogs biting livestock have also been reported in the district. Ishtiaq Ahmad, a veterinarian, said that he vaccinated five such cows, two of whom died as they had sustained injuries on head from rabid dogs.

Dr Ismail, medical superintendent at district hospital Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that 59 persons with dog bites were given anti-rabies vaccination between April 17 and May 17, besides other medical assistance. “Such injures are being reported here on daily basis as people go out for spraying or any important work and they get attacked by dogs,” he said.

When asked if unavailability of food due to the lockdown is the reason for dogs attacking people, he said, “When food outlets and meat shops are open, the dogs can satisfy their appetite, but now when food isn’t available, they get furious and attack people.”

Another doctor said that all the persons injured by dogs should get vaccinated as the dog that has attacked them may be rabid.

