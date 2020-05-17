50,00 tests conducted in 11 Red zones of Anantnag: DM Anantnag

ANANTNAG: The District Magistrate, Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar on Sunday briefed the media persons about the aggressive testing of pregnant women across the length and breadth of the district.

As many as 600 samples of pregnant women were taken, out of which reports of 12 such women declared positive were on Saturday, thereby enabling the administration to deal with such patients as per protocol and guide lines.

Dar also briefed the media about the students and labourers who entered the district from last week and are being put in quarantine after proper testing.

The DM also said that under recovery phase, 28 positive cases have been found negative; he however appealed the general public to cooperate with district administration in dealing with the pandemic arising from COVID-19.

Regarding testing, the Dar told the media that 50,00 tests were conducted so far in 11 Red Zones of the district.

