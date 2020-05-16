Train for stranded J&K residents in Andhra being arranged: Govt

Srinagar: The J&K government on Saturday said that it would shortly arrange a special train to bring back stranded residents in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
A statement issued by the concerned nodal officer asked the stranded residents to wait for a communique from the government in this regard.
The residents have been asked to contact on the telephone number 01912466988 for further information.
