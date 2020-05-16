Positive cases decline to 12 in Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Bandipora which was topping the list with above 130 Covid-19 cases is witnessing a huge decline in positive cases.

But since March 23 when the first cases was recorded in the district, there has been only 12 active cases now. The decline, according to district administration, is attributed to extensive contact tracing by involving doctors, healthcare workers, revenue officers and law enforcing agencies.

“The district administration constituted 31 dedicated teams of health experts in Red zones for conducting extensive screening of the whole population of these red zones,” an official spokesperson said.

About 40,000 persons residing in 12 red zones including Hajin, Naidkhai, Gund Jahangeer, SK Bala , Batagund, Chandergeer, Madwan, Hakabara, Kunan, Gund Qaiser, Gund Dachina and Nowgam (Bankoot) were screened. Of them, 4142 were tested and 134 persons were tested positive so far.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza said extensive contact tracing helped in detection of more positive cases. one “All the other cases were those who were already put under quarantine and it helped in preventing the virus from spreading,” he said.

The DC Bandipora said the district administration made available 37 quarantine centres in the district with a bed capacity of about 15,00 beds within a shortest possible time. “Ten Covid wellness centres were established with 662 bed capacity and four Level-II Covid centres at Maternity hospital Pazalpora, CHC Hajin, SDH Gurez and DH Bandipora with an overall capacity of 330 beds,” Mirza added.

Amid growing number of positive cases, the district administration also decided to screen entire population and launched a massive COVID Health Audit in which health workers are meeting every individual of the district and enquire about her/his well-being and check symptoms of virus following which a medical team (Level-II) visited that particular household to check suspected patients.

