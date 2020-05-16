KEA, KTMF hail appointment of Zubair Iqbal as MD J&K Bank

Srinagar: The Kashmir Economic Alliance and the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation led by Muhammad Yasin Khan have welcomed the appointment of the Senior Vice-President of HDFC Bank, Zubair Iqbal, as Managing Director of J&K Bank Ltd.

In a joint statement, the KEA and KTMF said “It was the right decision at the right time and would supplement the progress made by the bank under the leadership of Shri RS Chibber.”

Media head of KEA and KTMF, Farhan Kitab said Zubair is known for his immense contribution in the growth of HDFC Bank in J&K and that he would show even more zeal in making the J&K Bank scale new heights of success.

The KTMF hoped that Zubair would prioritize the revival of the retail sector which has been in the red. “Revival of retail sector which is the backbone of local economy needs to be among his priorities sectors,” the KTMF said.

The business bodies reiterated their commitment in extending all possible support to further strengthen the financial institution of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

