JK Yateem Foundation spends Rs 10 lakh among needy in Doda

Srinagar: Continuing with the efforts to reach out the deserving and needy in Kashmir and Chenab valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation’s Doda chapter has spent over Rs 10 lakh on widows,destitute and needy affected by the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown.

A JKYF handout said it had credited Rs 4 lakh directly into the accounts of the needy including 168 widows and poor families residing in the remote areas of the mountainous district.

It said that an amount of over Rs 6 lakh was spent on food kits to 470 families on their door steps in the district.

District contact person Doda, Showkat Hayat Malik thanked the donors for their contributions and the team of volunteers for their active support to mitigate the sufferings of the needy people.

Meanwhile chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather complimented the volunteers of the foundation for their voluntarism and commitment.

Rather stressed upon them to contribute generously this year in view of the pandemic.

He also appealed the general public to donate generously so that the organization could help every needy and deserving person.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print