J&K sees biggest single-day jump as 108 test positive  

According to officials, a 70-year-old man from Chadoora of Budgam district died on Saturday after testing positive for novel coronavirus taking the Covid-19 death tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 12.

They said the patient was admitted to the hospital a day before after complaining uneasiness in the chest.

“He was suffering from some heart ailment and breathed his last today,” said SKIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

“We took his samples immediately as doctors suspected him having Covid-19 infection. He was detected positive today,” he said.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded another major spike in Covid-19 as 108 patients tested positive for the new virus. The total number of coronavirus cases have now risen to 1121 in the region.

Among the new Coronavirus patients 27 were tested positive at SKIMS lab while 17 cases were detected at Chest Diseases Hospital on Saturday, officials said.

They said 12 of the new Covid-19 patients have travel history as they returned to their native places recently.

Of 17 new cases detected today at CD Hospital, 12 are pregnant women from Anantnag district and a 6-month-old infant from Kulgam, who is the youngest Covid-19 patient in J&K.

Dr Jan said that 27 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 2841 samples analysed today.

“Of 27 new cases detected today at SKIMS 10 are the travellers. Their samples were received from Jammu recently,” he said.

“Among the remaining 17 Covid-19 cases, twelve are from Kupwara, one from Budgam and two each from Anantnag and Baramulla districts,” Dr Jan said.

The travellers have travel history to Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and New Delhi, MS said

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said 27 samples were detected positive for the virus since Friday evening out of 1002 samples tested.

“Thirteen patients belong to district Anantnag, three from Kulgam and one from Pulwama,” he said.

Dr Khan said 12 of the new Covid-19 cases detected at CD Hospital are the expecting mothers who were tested for Covid-19 as part of the latest protocol.

Over last few weeks, the government decided to test pregnant women in the last weeks of their pregnancy so as to enable their delivery according to their Covid-19 status at different hospitals have been earmarked for such situations.

“A youngest Covid-19 patient has also been detected positive today at CD Hospital. His age is just 6 months and he belongs to Khurbatpora Kulgam,” he said.

