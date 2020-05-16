J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 1000 mark as 30 more test positive

Srinagar: The novel coronavirus infection tally in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 1,000 mark on Friday with 30 new positive cases.

The tally has risen to 1013 including eleven Covid-19 deaths so far.

At present, there are 489 active cases, while 513 have been discharged after recovery.

Officials said the new Covid-19 positive patients include seven travellers who were screened at Lakhanpur before entering Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two of them are non-locals from Punjab and Rajasthan while eight belong to Jammu division,” they said.

The positive include 11 cases are from Srinagar followed by six from Baramulla, four from Kathua, two each from Kupwara and Ramban and one each from Bandipora, Pulwama, Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said that an employee of the GMC is also among the new positive cases detected today at CD Hospital.

“Seven are the recent travellers including a student from Kulgam district,” he said.

Chest Diseases Hospital tested 540 samples since Thursday and 12 of them were found positive for the new virus.

“Eight of them belong to Jammu including a gatekeeper who works at GMC Srinagar. He is a resident of Samba district presently staying in a guest house at Raj Bagh,” said Dr Khan.

As per SKIMS officials, the hospital tested 1,724 samples during last 24 hours out of which eight tested positive.

SKIMS PRO Sanna Kulsoom said six of them are from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Bandipora.

