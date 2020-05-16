5 militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Five militant associates were on Saturday arrested with arms and ammunition in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

The J&K police identified the arrested on twitter as Zahoor Wani, Mohammad Younis Mir, Mohammad Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Ahmad Sheikh and Abdul Rehman Lone.

They were arrested after police along with 53RR and 153Bn CRPF busted a militant hideout in Arizal village of Khansahib area, police said adding that a case had been registered into the matter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print