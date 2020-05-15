To counter drug trafficking JK to have Anti Narcotics Task Force

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under the overall Control of Inspector General of Police, Crime J&K.

100 Police Personnel including Officers have been sanctioned for the Force.

DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has thanked the LG G C Murmu and his administration and said that the creation of force on police proposal will help in fighting the drug menace in the UT.

This will be yet another special wing within the Police department to deal with crimes related to drugs and their trafficking.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print