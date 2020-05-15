Three shops gutted in Samboora

PAMPORE: Three shops were gutted in Samboora village of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday early morning.

Officials said that fire erupted in a Kiryana shop in Samboora around 2:30 am in the morning and within no time it spread to two other adjacent shops.

SHO Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the two Kiryana shops were owned by Ghulam Nabi Reshi. “Other shop destroyed in the fire was selling hardware items,” he said.

Property worth lakhs was destroyed after fire engulfed three shops in Samboora area, locals said. Meanwhile, locals said that the fire tenders and police Pampore reached in time and doused the fire; otherwise damage would have occurred.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electric short-circuit, SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad said.

