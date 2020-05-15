Lt Governor, CIC discuss transfer of complaints, appeals

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today interacted with Bimal Julka, Chief Information Commissioner through video conference and discussed about the transfer of pending complaints and appeals with erstwhile J&K Information Commission to the Central Information Commission, New Delhi.

During the interaction, it was given out that from May 15, the CIC would start hearing the complaints and appeals from J&K and National Informatics Centres across J&K would host the Audio/Visual interactions in CIC proceedings. “All the complainants and appellants in this matter could visit the NIC Centres of their respective districts for the proceedings,” an official handout said.

A threadbare discussion was held on transfer of all the files, complaints and appeals pending with erstwhile J&K Information Commission to CIC, New Delhi and the Lt Governor assured the CIC that the same would reach the CIC office within a week.

Besides notifying all CPIOs of J&K, emphasis was also given on sensitizing the CPIOs/ PIOs and First Appellant Authorities, through Webinar, on Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005 and RTI Rules 2012 notified by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Chief Secretary informed the CIC that around 243 Second Appeals/ Complaints are pending in J&K which would be transferred to the CIC for disposal.Meanwhile, the Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to update the websites and ensure voluntary disclosure of information as per the mandate of the RTI Act so as to minimize the scope of RTI applications and maintaining transparency in the working of Administration.D.P Sinha, Information Commissioner for UTs also joined the discussion, besides Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Farooq Ahmad Lone, Special Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD); Sh. Achal Sethi, Secretary to Government, Law Department were also present on the occasion.

