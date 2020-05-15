Leopard caught after injuring youth in Handwara

BARAMULLA: A leopard was caught after being tranquilized by a team of police and wildlife department in Handwara village on Wednesday after he attacked and injured a youth.

Official sources said that a leopard entered into village Batpora Handwara on Wednesday morning creating panic among the local residents. The villagers inform the local police and wildlife department who reached the spot to catch the leopard, however the animal first climbed a tree and then entered into local mosque of Batpora and took shelter for some time after recieving the tranquilizer darts.

The injured youth has been identified as Jaffar Ahmad Sheikh 18 son of Saif-u-din Sheikh of Batpora village who was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Block officer wildlife department Handwara Habibullah confirm to Kashmir Reader that a youth received injuries when leopard attacked him, adding that the leopard was tranquilized by the wildlife team and will be freed after proper medical checkup.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print