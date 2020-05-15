KCCI for impartial role into killing of Budgam civilian

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said that it is the responsibility of the government to conduct an impartial probe in the Killing of Budgam youth and punish the guilty.

A spokesperson of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed concern at the killing of 22 year old Peer Mehrajuddin at Budgam. He added that that preliminary accounts suggest that the deceased was an unarmed civilian and his death was avoidable.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print