JKTF distributes PPE kits, other safety items among teachers attending quarantine duty

PAMPORE: The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum on Thursday distributed PPE kits and face masks among teachers who are on COVID -19 duty at various quarantine centres and checking duty in Pampore area of Pulwama district. The PPE kits and masks were distributed by a team including ZEO Pampore, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Provincial president JKTF, Mohammad Afzal Bhat ,Patron JKTF Pulwama, Peer Altaf, Secretary JKTF Pulwama Mohammad Amin Bhat, Zonal President JKTF Pampore, Bilal Ahmad Wani, Zonal Secretary JKTF Pampore,Javid Ahmad and Vice Zonal president, Hilal Ahmad under the banner of JKTF Zone Pampore.

Mohammad Afzal Bhat, Provincial president JKTF told Kashmir Reader that teachers forum has always supported administration in fight natural calamities in the past.

“When Kashmir is battling pandemic of COVID -19 teachers forum presented a cheque of rupees 1.5 lakh to director SKIMS. The forum also donated PPE kits, masks and sanitizers to Deputy Commissioners in every district of the state,” he said.

